City of Conway begins campaign encouraging community to get COVID vaccine

CONWAY, Ark. — Ever since the vaccine began rolling out, we've seen many different campaign videos encouraging people to get the shot.

You've probably seen the Department of Health videos play during THV11 commercials.

But one central Arkansas city is taking matters into its own hands.

Communications Coordinator Bobby Kelly said their goal is to encourage people who are unsure about the vaccine to schedule an appointment with a trusted medical provider.

"We know we can't persuade everybody and we're certainly not going to coerce everybody, but if we can help persuade one person to make the call and go visit with their doctor, we believed it'll be all worth it," he said.

A message sent out to the people of Conway from the people of Conway -- local leaders, doctors, veterans all coming to together with one goal, according to Kelly.

"It's always important to hear from folks that you see and work with every day as opposed to somebody from Washington D.C.," he said.

Kelly believes there's a void of local messages about the vaccine and too much misinformation circling around.

"Encourage people to go visit with their doctor that they see and work with every day for everything else, instead of consulting Dr. Google," he said.

While that encouragement is at the forefront, Kelly said the personal stories are where the city's focus lies.

Local pastor Don Chandler described the virus as a "monster" and "thief."

"If COVID was real, I saw it first hand," he said in the video.

Chandler lost his wife from COVID in December, at the same time his daughter battled the virus for 50 days in the hospital.

"If the vaccine was available in October, I would've done everything in my power that they take the vaccine," he said in the video.

Powerful messages from known faces, urging their community to just pick up the phone.

The city hopes to continue doing these videos.