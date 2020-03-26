Conway and Maumelle are both closing their public playgrounds in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, among children.

Parks are still open in both cities.

"The City of Maumelle has been diligent in disinfecting playgrounds but we want to take reasonable precautions to ensure that we protect our children and our citizens as a whole from the spread of COVID-19," a City of Maumelle Facebook post read.

Conway said the playgrounds are closed until further notice, along with their dog park.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Arkansas rises to 335 positive COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

RELATED: Three COVID-19 related deaths in Arkansas, officials say

RELATED: Taking care of your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

349 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,869 total tests

1,519 negative test results

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Watch Thursday's press conference here: