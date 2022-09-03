Conway bringing first overnight emergency shelter to help combat homelessness

The city of Conway is getting its first overnight emergency shelter, which city leaders said is a step forward in helping combat homelessness in the city.

CONWAY, Ark — The City of Conway is bringing its first overnight emergency shelter after city board members voted unanimously to approve it.

Those are Conway are anticipating the new structure, as city leaders said this is a positive step forward in the battle to combat homelessness in the city.

"Mayor Castleberry wanted to make sure we had resources and had access available for our unhoused neighbors," said Shawanna Rodgers, Community Development Administrator for the city.

Rodgers said the concept has been in talks for the last few years and that a local non-profit will be on 24-hour operation of the shelter that's set to be located on Gum Street.

The Conway City Council voted unanimously to move forward with Conway’s first Overnight Emergency Shelter.



The shelter will sleep up to 40 people and feature a day use resource center, a courtyard, free internet access, case management services, laundry, restrooms, and showers. pic.twitter.com/xLZtrWlGmP — City of Conway, Arkansas (@CityofConway) March 9, 2022

There's a neighborhood across the street from where the shelter is set to be built, which is where Betty Wofford lives with her daughters.

Wofford and most of her children agree that having a shelter available at all times will prove to be beneficial to those in need.

She said that she and her daughters constantly see homeless people walking both around the neighborhood, with the group even doing what they can by giving food to some who were hungry.

Wofford's oldest daughter Jenni is vocal about the change she'd like to see happen with the new shelter.

"It's a good idea, but most homeless people are homeless because of the stuff they were going through. Drug abuse, alcohol, that's what this area brings," said Jenni. "It's good because they need somewhere to go, but it's bad because it might bring them back where they're trying to get away from."

City officials said the shelter will be able to house up to 40 people and feature a resource center, free Wi-Fi, a courtyard, showers, laundry accessibility, and most importantly-- case management services.

The shelter will be run by the local non-profit, CAPCA (Community Action Project for Central Arkansas) who's part of the local homeless coalition.

Jennifer Welter is the Executive Director of CAPCA and emphasized the importance of the shelter. She said they've watched the homeless population increase dramatically over the past several years.

"Shelter is a crucial, vital part of life and so they need a safe place to be. For our area last year, there was over 960 people who ever homeless and around 664 of those were school-aged children," said Welter.

The impact of the group is being felt in the community. She said each year, they serve about 250-300 individuals with their programs.

Fonda Weeks was one of those people.

Weeks escaped an abusive partner in Texas and was living outside of a local Walmart in her car when CAPCA workers reached out to her.

They helped her secure a job, her own place, and Weeks said they're [CAPCA] are the perfect people to help manage cases and help others who might need help at the future shelter.

"They love you as if they've known you all your life and they just met you. It is a blessing," said Weeks.