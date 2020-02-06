CONWAY, Ark. — Mayor Bart Castleberry along with the City of Conway have enacted a citywide curfew effective tonight at 10 p.m.

The curfew will extend over the next 48 hours from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. No one is allowed to be on city streets unless they are traveling to and from work or on official city or state business.

Sunday night hit a turning point after a full day of peaceful protesting after what Mayor Castleberry thinks were outsiders bent on causing issues."

The Arkansas State Police came to assist as things escalated and they made several warnings before having to deploy tear gas twice.