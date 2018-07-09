CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - It's a trend that has been common across the country for several years but seems to recently be making its way to Arkansas: Medium-sized police departments adopting body cams.

Conway is now the latest Arkansas city of that size to use the technology.

It's a purchase four years in the making; Conway Police Department now has body cams.

"It wasn't the money per se as far as purchasing the cameras, it's the money it costs to store all the data for the cameras,” explained Patrol Division Major, Chris Harris.

He said it will cost the police department hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars to store the videos each year. That's why officers won't be asked to record every single interaction with the public.

"We will be using it for enforcement procedures only: calls, traffic stops, general day-to-day interactions with the general public,” he said. “If somebody stops us to ask directions, we aren't going to turn it on."

In the current climate, videos of police interactions are a common place, but also an expectation.

Harris said the Conway Police Department decided to add the technology to prove or disprove allegations.

"We want to make sure we can go back and look and make sure our officers are doing the right thing at any time," he said. "It holds them accountable. It holds our department accountable for the citizens of Conway.”

So how will they work?

"When officers end their shift, basically they come and take their body camera, they will put it into the docking station, and for a lack-of-a-better-term, the data will upload to our server,” Harris said as he demonstrated how the officers make sure the uploads happen.

Will the officers be able to manipulate the video on the cameras?

"Absolutely not,” said Harris. “All the access they will have is to look at the video when they upload it. They will not have access to manipulate it, change it, or anything."

Eventually the system will be uploaded so when the officers pull into the parking lot at the department their body cam video and also dash cam video will automatically be uploaded into the server.

The cameras are being worn by a handful of officers now and are expected to be fully rolled out January 1, 2019.

