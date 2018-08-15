CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - This school year, Conway Public Schools made additions to three campuses in attempts to make them safer.

A wall with locked doors was put in place at Conway High School, Conway Junior High and Jim Stone Elementary to ensure everyone who comes through the front is ‘buzzed’ in.

The director of support services said eventually all of the elementary schools will be renovated to have similar secure entrances.

“There’s about $14,000 for this, which is a small price to have that extra layer of security,” Conway Public Schools' Director of Support Services Jason Lawrence said.

© 2018 KTHV