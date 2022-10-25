Conway offering public transit for $2 in town

The newest and only form of public transportation has arrived in Conway. As of Monday, transit vans began to deliver passengers and for now rides are free.

CONWAY, Ark. — On Monday, transit vans began to deliver passengers— This has been the newest, and only form of public transportation in the city of Conway.

"Conway doesn't have any form of public transportation," one driver said. "But so far, we've been busy all day."

It's been sight unseen in Conway, but not one unused.

"We've been getting a lot of college students, we've been getting people, taking them to work," that driver added. "Taking them to Walmart, Sam's, stuff like that."

Anyone can catch a ride anywhere within city limits by using an app called Transloc.

As Rock Region Metro works to test the waters on passenger use, they have made rides free until November 20. Afterwards it will cost $2 per trip to anywhere in the city.

"It's also nice to see that we're able to respond to all this growth with this public transportation option," Bobby M. Kelly, III, spokesperson for Conway, said.

As the city has continued to grow, so have the needs of its residents.

Kelly said that they've grown by thousands since the last census.

"I think that this helps anybody that has really been begging and needing affordable public transit to get to work, to health care appointments, to buy groceries," he said. "You name it."

He hasn't been alone.

Becca Green with Rock Region Metro, which the vans are run through, also knows those benefits and said that they've already been happening.

Though there may only be two of these vans in operation, they're already connecting the gap.

"Grandmother who has a granddaughter who's ten years old who uses a wheelchair," Green said. "And she was excited about giving her granddaughter, especially as she gets into her teen years, a little more independence to go and visit her friends and you know, just hang out."

So as Conway continues to grow, Green said that there's a chance this program will too. While rides will eventually cost $2 each way, any sort of help has been good to see.