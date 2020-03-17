CONWAY, Ark. — Conway Regional is now offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The location of the testing is at the West Lobby Entrance, which has been closed to the public in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The drive-thru site has been in operation since Friday, according to the medical center.

Testing is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“This drive-thru testing site was established in close coordination with our medical staff, physician partners, and local primary care clinics,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional.

It's important to note that you must be screened by your primary care physician and referred to the testing at the Conway Regional drive-thru site.

If you do not have a primary care doctor, please contact Conway Regional at (501) 329-3831 and you will be connected to a healthcare provider and screened for potential testing.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is useful during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to promote social distancing while also testing as many possible patients as possible.

UAMS in Little Rock has a drive-thru screening site in what used to be a parking garage. The site also includes built-in handwashing sinks for healthcare workers.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 under investigation in Arkansas

There, patients are asked a series of screening questions while in their car, along with their temperature.

"[Asking] what their symptoms are…when their symptoms started, and have they been exposed to anyone with the coronavirus," he said.

People who are at increased risk of COVID-19 are more likely to be swabbed.

RELATED: THV11 sports anchor quarantined after European vacation, chaotic trip home

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

41 people are under investigation

310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

Click here for the latest updates on the coronavirus in Arkansas.

Watch the latest press conference: