Conway named second biggest city in Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Arkansas — A new study highlights big growth in Conway.

Data shows the city has become the second-largest city in the region behind Little Rock.

Residents, like Shelby Blacksmith have seen the increase in the past several years.

"When I moved here in 2017 it was a few small businesses here and there," said Blacksmith.

She and her husband also own Gibson's Cat Café located off Dave Ward.

"At our old location, we really loved it and we loved the businesses around us, but we had a consistent flooding problem," said Blacksmith.

Even through those issues Shelby knew they wanted to stay in Conway.

"We have been told countless times that people find this as their safe space, so we knew we had to find a new location," said Blacksmith.

After the latest census, the City of Conway passed North Little Rock in population growth making it the second-largest city in central Arkansas.

Spokesperson Bobby Kelly says there's many things contributing to the recent growth.

Along with expanding park, encouraging public safety, and several schooling options...

Recently, the city has become the center of Westrock Coffee's supply chain adding more jobs...

Conway also investing 25-million dollars into 15 miles of trails connecting the city...

And last year, voters approved a tax continuance to go towards the creation of a new community center and soccer complex.

"We've got a lot of, I wouldn't say like-minded folks, but folks who understand the goal and the vision and that's to create a great place to live," said Kelly.