CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Vilonia Police Department received a call at 7:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with reports of a breaking and entering in progress at the Conway Regional Medical Clinic.

When they arrived on the scene, they came into contact with something they were not expecting.

The suspect was observed entering the clinic through a front window.

Cpl. Austin was first on scene and saw a shattered front window. The suspect was banging his head against the front door, trying to escape.

As Cpl. Austin approached the front door the suspect ran into the waiting room area, later calling for reinforcements.

Chief McNew arrived shortly, and they were able to make entry into the clinic.

The suspect became very frightened and aggressive and started climbing on the chairs in the waiting room. The suspect then escaped out the front door and was last seen running west along Main Street.

This photo is the best description given of the suspect.

If you come into contact with the suspect (later identified as Rudolph), please approach with caution.

© 2018 KTHV