CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Conway Police Department, an officer on military leave was attempting to clean his gun in his home when he "accidentally shot an 18-year-old man."

The teenager was struck once in the arm and was transported to a nearby hospital where his injuries were treated as non-life-threatening.

Conway Police Department Friday December 6, 2019 a Conway Police Officer who is currently on ... military leave, accidentally discharged his firearm striking an 18 year old man. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Arkansas State Police is investigating this case. All questions and inquiries pertaining to the investigation should be directed to that agency.

Arkansas State Police, who are investigating, say they will report their findings to the Faulkner County Prosecuting Office to determine whether there will be criminal charges filed against the officer.

The identity of the police officer has not been released.