CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Conway Police Department, an officer on military leave was attempting to clean his gun in his home when he "accidentally shot an 18-year-old man."
The teenager was struck once in the arm and was transported to a nearby hospital where his injuries were treated as non-life-threatening.
Arkansas State Police, who are investigating, say they will report their findings to the Faulkner County Prosecuting Office to determine whether there will be criminal charges filed against the officer.
The identity of the police officer has not been released.
