CONWAY, Ark. — A robot is taking over the city of Conway, but no need to panic because the moving gadget is helping the city’s future.

"If you are from Conway, you know we have drainage issues,” said Bobby Kelly, the city’s Communication’s Director.

Mayor Bart Castleberry came up with the idea to purchase the device after the city used another tool to diagnose flooding in downtown, which couldn’t get to hard to reach places.

The robot’s job will spend its days combating the drainage concerns.

"It can go underground into our drainage systems, inspect issues, if they are there before and after they happen,” said Kelly.

On Friday, Jan. 18, the street department gave us an example of how the machine operates. It’s attached to 1,000-foot cord, then effortlessly sent down into a drain and steered into the pipe.

Behind the scenes, crews operate the robot, speeding him up, slowing him down, controlling every move and camera angles. The process makes it easier to pinpoint any issue.

"What this means for the city of Conway is we are going to be able to diagnose, fix, and repair problems much quicker,” said Kelly.

It typically takes about four humans to suit up and go down into the storm drain to diagnose a problem which could take days and up to weeks, but with the robot it takes just hours.

Last year, the city fixed 250 underground issues, with the use of the new technology, that number could go up.

Kelly said while the robot can't prevent all flooding, it has a big advantage over humans in helping to detect the cause.

"In the future when Conway grows, when a new subdivision goes in, or a new shopping center goes in, this gives us the ability to go in inspect the drainage system before it's completed, and with problem areas, they can get fixed ahead of time,” said Kelly.

If you suspect a sinkhole or sudden change in storm water drainage near you, call the Conway Transportation Department at 501-450-6165.