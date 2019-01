CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Conway Police Department issued a scam alert for residents.

If you receive a phone call from the number 501-485-1036, it is NOT a number for the Conway police. Police said the automated voice is claiming to be the Conway Police Department and gives a list of extensions.

SCAM ALERT: The phone number 501-485-1036 is NOT a number for the Conway Police. The automated voice claims to be the CPD & gives a list of extensions. If you receive a call & aren’t sure about it call 501-450-6120 or drop by the department at 1105 Prairie for assistance. pic.twitter.com/Yrj6vpjcYg — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) December 16, 2018

If you receive a call and aren’t sure about it, please call 501-450-6120 or drop by the department at 1105 Prairie for assistance.