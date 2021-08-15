UCA student with autoimmune disease unable to receive COVID vaccine, supports mask mandate

'I have an autoimmune disease. It's called Ehlers-Danlos. I have type 3. So, until that vaccine is FDA approved, then I’m not supposed to get it.'

CONWAY, Ark. — Savannah Conly was among the hundreds of students at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) helping on move-in day, welcoming new students to campus.

The 20-year old junior who's majoring in marketing is part of the student orientation staff, and like everyone else on campus, she had to wear masks as part of the mandate policy.

Conly is in favor of both a mask mandate and the steps the school is taking to encourage vaccinations, but she herself is not vaccinated.

“I have an autoimmune disease. It's called Ehlers-Danlos. It just means that my body doesn't produce collagen in the way that it should. I have type 3. So, until that vaccine is FDA approved, then I’m not supposed to get it," Conly said.

She contracted COVID last semester, but said her symptoms surprisingly weren't that bad. She struggled with an itchy throat and said UCA kept her in mind during her recovery period.

"They provided me with housing and food just to let me know that I had a place to go and, like to be taken care of was really comforting," Conly said.

#HappeningNow: It’s move in day at @ucabears & school officials are gearing up for a safe school year by offering vaccine clinics & a central hub to get vaccinated all year round. Students are masked up. pic.twitter.com/e8YSIhkysA — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) August 14, 2021

She's grateful her symptoms weren't bad, but with the new delta variant she's cautious. All she can do is continue to wear a mask.

UCA president, Houston Davis said masks are required inside classrooms, meeting rooms, and common areas. Along with a mask mandate they have COVID-19 vaccines on hand and ready at the student health center.

"We're proud that 70% of our faculty and staff have received the vaccine. We estimate that 55-60% of our student body has. The more that we can normalize the vaccine and folks adhering to our mask policies we know that will help," Davis said.

With around 10,000 students in total, he said there's about 3600 students in their residence halls, while the rest reside closely in off-campus housing.

UCA has 1350 faculty and staff members.

They'll be doing vaccine clinic pop-ups around campus throughout the semester.

But, UCA isn't the only school in Conway taking measures to ensure the safety of their students.

Peter Gess is the COVID Response Coordinator for Hendrix College. The school has an official COVID steering committee that's been in place for 18 months. They're responsible for setting the policies.

Hendrix announced a mask mandate on campus last week.

Exceptions are when students are inside their own residence hall rooms, working alone in an office or space, in dining halls, or outside if you're at a distance.

"We do not have a vaccine mandate, but we have put many incentives in place for our students to get vaccinated, and we're very proud of our student vaccination rate. It is over 90% now," Gess said.

There are about 1150 students on campus this fall.

Gess said 88% of faculty and staff are vaccinated as well.

He said students who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or choose not to be vaccinated, will have surveillance tests once every 1-2 weeks.

"Especially young people, they can be asymptomatic and carriers of COVID. So if you can identify them early you can isolate them and prevent a spread on campus," Gess said.

He said this school year feels like a return to the past.

This year they're allowing more student activities and gatherings as opposed to the previous school year. Gess said he's heard from numerous students over the summer who say college just isn't college without social interaction.