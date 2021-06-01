Unseasonably cool weather delays blueberry picking season in Arkansas

The cooler temperatures and rain in Arkansas is causing some problems for blueberry picking season.

ROLAND, Ark. — The cooler temperatures and rain in Arkansas is causing some problems for blueberry picking season.

Every year, thousands of people come to Wye Mountain Farm to pick blueberries. But this year, you are going to have to wait a little longer because most of the blueberries have yet to ripen.

"We have a few. But they're just slow coming in," owner Cindy Burgess said.

The cooler weather is what's slowing them down. The amount of rain we've seen has forced her to close the stand, putting off business for longer than she'd like. Many of the berries are still green.

"We just need the sunshine and a little bit warmer weather," she said. "They need to be completely blue, purple, with no pink or red on them or they're sour."

She also grows blackberries, but the lack of sunshine has put picking season off for a little longer as well.

"We also produce flowers and so [the rain] has slowed flowers down. Have a little bit of a more problem with fungus."

The good news is, once we get a good few days of nice weather, there will be plenty of berries to pick throughout the summer.

"The social media questions. The website inquires. Just nonstop. People are so excited to get out and pick," Burgess said.