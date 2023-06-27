Cooling centers open in Central Arkansas amid power outages and extreme heat

Severe storms knocked out power for thousands of Arkansans. Now as a heatwave moves into the state, multiple cooling centers are open to help.

ARKANSAS, USA — Thousands of Arkansans are still without power and this comes during a stretch of extreme heat. In the meantime, multiple cooling centers have opened in Central Arkansas to provide a comfortable place for those with no other place to go.

One in North Little Rock has already been a big help.

"We're taking care of people who need taken care of," North Little Rock Mayor, Terry Hartwick said.

Mayor Hartwick said the overnight cooling shelter at the city's Community Center has been making a difference for those impacted by Sunday's storms.

"Nine people spent the night last night we had 11 for the day and 9 people spent the night," he described.

Mayor Hartwick expects more people to use it as the week goes on and temperatures rise.

"We've got up to 100 cots available so we're fully satisfied that we can take care of all the needs that people have," he said.

Right now staying cool and having power are the main needs.

"Who would think that we would go from a tornado that took 15,000 out to straight-line winds that took 27,000 out," he added.

He also said the Shady Valley area in North Little Rock was the hardest hit and repairing power there is expected to take the longest.

In the meantime, Red Cross has been supporting North Little Rock's shelter and helping families across the state.

Executive Director Lori Arnold-Ellis said teams are also currently out in neighborhoods doing damage assessments.

"People who've had some real significant damage to their homes might be eligible for Red Cross assistance," Arnold-Ellis said.

They're supporting cooling shelters in and out of Central Arkansas by supplying blankets and cots.

"We have another place up in I think Poinsett County that we're also helping support. In fact, they got hit worse than we did down here," she said.

She added that's where most of their calls for help have been coming from.

"Anything that really makes your house unlivable, even if it's for a short amount of time, outside of power outages, then definitely give the Red Cross a call," Arnold-Ellis explained.