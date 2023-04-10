Copper thefts still an issue in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff continues to deal with an ongoing issue of copper thefts, leaving residents frustrated.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — All Pine Bluff Rev. Jesse Turner wants to do is write and print his Sunday sermons in peace, but for months, it's been a difficult challenge.

"It's frustrating," Turner said. "It's putting people's livelihoods at risk... When I get ready to do my print, no internet."

We first told you about Turner's internet issues in May, and since then, the copper thefts have continued.

You may think it's his internet service provider's fault or something on their end.

"It's going happen again as soon as they finish over there on Ohio Street," Turner said. "I give it a week or so. We're going to be right back to square one."

But it's not his internet service provider's fault. Someone has continued to cut and steal copper from the lines outside his home. We visited Turner on two separate occasions while AT&T crews were making repairs on Ohio Street.

"Every time they turn around, they have to come here and redo it," Turner said. "They feel frustrated, too."

We asked the Pine Bluff Police Department what they knew about these thefts, and a lieutenant told us that they've made arrests in the past and it's an active investigation.

Turner said he wants more done.

"You catch somebody, you make an example of them," Turner said. "Don't catch them and just put them in jail and don't show their picture... Let us see who that perpetrator is. Let us see who the guy is doing this, the gal, or whoever it can be, and not hide it."

While police continue to look into this, Turner said more people need to speak up if they see something.

"We just need something done about it, and something could be done about it if people would just take it seriously," Turner said. "Take note that other folks are suffering because of this."