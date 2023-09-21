Cotija's brings authentic Mexican cuisine to lunchtime in Little Rock

Cotija's Mexican Grill is a family-owned lunch spot that has been serving up authentic family recipes made with love for the past 17 years in downtown Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’re kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a visit to my favorite Mexican restaurant in downtown Little Rock! Cotija’s Mexican Grill has served lunch to hungry Arkansans for the last 17 years. The secret to their success? Family!

Three generations work at Cotija’s, each cooking or serving recipes that have been passed down to each generation. Those recipes are all traced back to the restaurant's namesake, Cotija, a small town outside of Mexico City where the Alverez family is from.

“We feel like everyone’s family,” said Leo Alverez, manager of the establishment. “We have so many repeat customers and that’s why we’ve been able to be here for these last seventeen years.”

Leo manages the restaurant and can be seen doing everything from bussing tables to cooking in the kitchen, though there’s one job you likely won’t see him doing: making the salsa.

Leo’s mom Gloria is the salsa queen at Cotija’s, and for good reason! She makes her famous homemade salsa every morning. While she’ll readily share the recipe with anyone, it’s her refined technique that makes it so delicious.

"When you make everything with love, everything tastes better,” Gloria explained with a smile.

By the taste of things, Gloria really LOVES her work! The chips and salsa are bottomless and trust me, I’ve tested the limits.

The Alverez family has a rich history in the restaurant business. They are known for La Hacienda which began in Hot Springs. Eventually, Leo’s father, Senor Alverez, moved the family to Little Rock to open their own restaurant, now known as Cotija’s.

You can enjoy chips and salsa and their large menu during lunch service Monday through Friday. They aren’t open for dinner or on the weekends.

The restaurant is in the Union Plaza building located at 406 S. Louisiana Street in downtown Little Rock.