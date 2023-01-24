Pope, Yell county crews ready for winter weather

Yell County Emergency Management crews spent Tuesday preparing roads for the winter conditions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in Pope County and Yell County prepared for the winter weather in advance.

Yell County's Emergency Management Coordinator Johnathan Wear said his crews spent Tuesday pretreating roads to make traveling a bit safer for those who have to get out.

"We're all ready to go," Wear said.

According to Wear, they treated all the blacktop roads in the county in addition to hospitals, county offices and the sheriff's office.

"Between our county road crews and ARDOT, I think we were getting a pretty good handle on it right now," Wear said.

While Wear expects to have a long night, so do tow truck companies.

Tina Estep with C & C Wrecker said she's anticipating a lot of calls.

"We're going to have a busy day and a busy night," Estep said.

She encourages drivers to take it slow on the roads Tuesday night.

"They come off work and they go out and they get in their cars and then they go down the road. It can be pretty slick," Estep said. "Before you even know it. I mean, black ice isn't anything to play with."

In addition to keeping an eye on the roads, Estep urges everyone to pay attention to tow trucks on the side of the road.

"You can't tell me folks can't see the flashing lights from at least a mile, a mile and a half," Estep said. "They need to slow down and move over," she said.

Estep said that in addition to her usual crew, 12 others are on standby to help tow people tonight.