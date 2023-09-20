COVID hospitalizations are increasing around the U.S. | Here's what it looks like in Central Arkansas

As hospitals in Arkansas treat COVID patients, lots of people have been calling local pharmacies to see when they can get the updated shot.

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is almost here and with that come new concerns about viruses like the flu and COVID.

While numbers are still relatively low here in Arkansas, new data from the CDC has several parts of the state listed as medium when it comes to COVID-related hospitalizations.

In recent months, some local hospitals have stayed pretty steady when it comes to COVID hospitalizations.

"Most of the range of patients that have come in with COVID-positive tests that have been hospitalized, it's normally between the range of five to 15, in the last three months," Dr. Ahmad Yousaf at Saline Memorial Hospital said.

Dr. Yousaf explained that he's noticed more COVID cases and so far this month, Saline Memorial had six COVID hospitalizations.

"We are testing everybody who has respiratory symptoms for COVID. Because of you know understanding why they're coming in, do you need antibiotics, if you have COVID, you don't get antibiotics, you get another set of treatments," he described.

Right now, Baptist Health is treating 34 COVID patients across the state, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Dr. Yousaf said usually the hospital fills up during the colder months and it's something that the staff is prepared for.

"Despite the bumping numbers in COVID, relative to where we were three or four months ago, really the health care systems all around this country, but definitely here in Saline County are ready to go," he said.

Pharmacies in the area are prepared for another round of vaccinations as they wait to receive the newly updated COVID shot.

Pharmacist Jenny Wells at the Pharmacy at Wellington said they've been getting lots of phone calls about when it will be available.

"We actually have a pre-recorded response on the phones right now. Basically encouraging everyone to stay tuned. Because that's what we have to do we have to stay tuned and wait for it just like everyone else," Wells explained.

She's hopeful the new shots could arrive any day now.

"It could be as soon as tomorrow or as late as a couple of weeks from now. But we are just as eager as everyone else to get these in stock," She said.