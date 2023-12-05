Jefferson County sheriff says credit card invoices not paid by county judge

The Jefferson County sheriff says credit card invoices aren't getting paid by the county judge, which is preventing some people from getting paid.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — More complaints are coming against Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and his staff.

We've been following this for months, and now there is a new allegation.

This time it has to do with denied credit card claims, preventing people from getting paid.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said this was not the first time.

"The general public understands that when they don't receive those notifications, it's not because the sheriff's office is not doing their due diligence or don't want to send them out," Woods said. "Our ability to do that has been impacted and impeded by the county judge's office, specifically his chief of staff."

The sheriff recently discovered his department's credit card invoices weren't being paid for months.

One of those companies on the credit card is a third-party stamp supplier.

They provide postage for inmates who need to write letters to their attorneys. The sheriff's office also uses these stamps to send letters to county residents about sex offender changes.

"We can't provide notification because we can't purchase stamps," Woods said. "That impacts our ability to continue and fulfill our statutory duty."

The sheriff said this claim was granted and has been paid. However, there are several dating back to December that have been unaddressed.

We went to the Jefferson County Courthouse to talk with Robinson and his chief of staff, Rosetta Giffens, to find out what was happening.

Giddens would not comment on the matter, but the judge said the invoices were not paid because the paperwork was incorrectly filled out.

"We have to make sure they come from the proper budget and the proper log item, and the sheriff has three separate budgets," Robinson said. "We just have to make sure they are paid from the appropriate budget."

The judge would not go into more detail because the sheriff is currently suing him for these issues.

The lawsuit will have its first hearing next month.