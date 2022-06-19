Authorities confirm Prairie Creek drowning victim's identity, body found

The victim has been identified as Edwin Garcia, a 35-year-old Salvadoran citizen, according to officials.

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Crews responded to the scene of a drowning at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake Saturday, June 18, night.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Crews had about five boats searching the shorelines and between 50 to 90 feet of water through midnight and into Monday before the victim was found and identified.

According to officials at the scene, there were potentially seven people on the boat at the time of the incident. Garcia was found away from where witnesses said they were located, about 150 feet away from the boat launch.

Police are treating the incident as a boating accident.

