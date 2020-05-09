The four victims have been identified as Paul D Herron., Kevin Herron, Holley Herron, and Gavin Herron.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — UPDATE: The plane has been found this morning (Sept. 5) in Crawford County. According to Sheriff Ron Brown, it was located at around 8:20 a.m. Four people were on the plane, and none survived.

The four victims have been identified as Paul D Herron, Kevin Herron, Holley Herron, and Gavin Herron. They were all related and were from Checotah, Oklahoma.

The plane deployed its parachute but it did not open in time. The plane is completely destroyed. Sheriff Brown says the plane was trying to navigate Drake Field.

Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management, and Arkansas State Police helped in the search.

Original Story:

Crawford County Sheriff's Deputies and Emergency Management are searching for a plane after reports of a possible crash Friday (Sept. 4) night.

According to Sheriff Ron Brown, as of 11 p.m. Friday night they're searching an area near Happy Hollow Road and Old 88 west of Mountainburg.

No other information has been released at this time.