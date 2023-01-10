ARDOT announces new customer service feature on website

The new customer service portal, Ask ARDOT, will allow citizens to communicate questions and comments about the state’s highways and interstate with employees.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announced the launch of a new customer service portal, 'Ask ARDOT'.

Citizens can use Ask ARDOT to submit questions and comments about the state’s highways and interstates— including construction project details, potholes, trucking permits, and job applications.

“ARDOT has always prided itself on its high standard of communication with the public,” said Lorie Tudor, ARDOT Director. “This new customer service platform furthers that commitment. This software allows us to track stakeholder input and inquiries, and to use that data to better serve the citizens of Arkansas.”

The portal can be accessed by visiting ARDOT's website, clicking the “Contact Us” tab, and selecting the link to the Ask ARDOT platform.

Users will be prompted to create an account with their email, which gives ARDOT employees a way to communicate back and forth with them.

Once logged in, you can choose from a variety of categories under which to submit your inquiry. After the inquiry is submitted, you can log back in at any time to view updates and communicate one-on-one with ARDOT employees.

Additionally, the portal also has access to Frequently Asked Questions, quick links, and popular topics.