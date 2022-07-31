Investigators believe the man shot the woman in the neck. The bullet then exited and struck him in his leg.

DALLAS — Police believe a man has died from a gunshot that he fired at a woman on Saturday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said they got a call about a shooting at about 11:30 a.m. Officers were sent to an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street.

According to police, officers saw a lot of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment, but no one was found inside.

Around that same time, there was another call at a nearby hospital. A man and woman were found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Byron Redmon. The woman's identity is unknown.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it's believed that Redmon shot the woman in the neck. That same bullet allegedly exited her neck then struck the man in his leg.

Police said Redmond died at the hospital. They also confirmed with WFAA that the woman was treated and released that same day.

The investigation is ongoing under case number 137373-2022