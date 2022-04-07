How to protect yourself from the dangers of fireworks

Local firefighters urge everyone to be prepared and take precautions to avoid potential firework fires that could easily spark in the dry Arkansas heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Most people would agree that 4th of July fireworks can be a fun spectacle to watch and enjoy with friends and family. Although they can only be fun when they are used appropriately.

Often times people don't take any extra precautions when lighting fireworks, and when those precautions aren't taken, that can lead to serious injuries or even cause fires.

Firefighters have warned that a fire can start very quickly when lighting fireworks, especially with the dry Arkansas heat.

"We have not had much rain so some of the concerns that we have is that with dry grass, a lot of fuel on the ground, any type of spark can cause a fire," said Jason Rogers, deputy chief of West Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department.

People who plan on lighting fireworks should be prepared and have some source of water on standby.

A small fire is quickly able to turn into a larger one, and if you take the extra precautions before anything happens, you're more likely to have a better outcome.

Rogers said the department has seen scenarios like this happen every year, and that they usually get about two or three calls each 4th of July.

"Because the county where we serve outside the city limits has allowed fireworks to happen, we actually see a lot of folks that don't live around here, travel on to land that's not their own just to be able to shoot fireworks without them getting in trouble," said Rogers.

Situations like the ones Rogers mentioned have led to people accidently setting fires and then proceeding to run away. He also said that it's best for people to pop off fireworks safely on property that they own.

"Just be safe. Have a plan. If you're going to shoot fireworks have a safe level place with a good distance between spectators and the fireworks. Have age appropriate fireworks," said Rogers.

Over the 4th of July weekend, the Danville Fire Department responded to a fireworks related fire.

In response, they have urged the public to be safe and mindful of the conditions as well as their surroundings when taking part in Independence Day celebrations.

VIDEO: Danville Fire Department says because we’re experiencing very dry heat they’ve already responded to a fireworks related incident. pic.twitter.com/UBtVq766rZ — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) July 4, 2022

According to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks related injuries have been up by 25 percent over the last 15 years.

The CPSC also reported there were at least nine deaths last year, and an estimated 11,500 ER visits all related to incidents involving fireworks.

To make sure your holiday is as safe as possible they recommend you follow a few steps: