Danville school teacher and son die in car crash, four others injured

A Danville school teacher and her son were killed in a car crash Monday in Yell County. They were also the wife and son of a Danville pastor.

DANVILLE, Arkansas — A Danville school teacher and her son were tragically killed in an accident on State Hwy. 154 in Yell County Monday (March 1) just after 6:00 p.m. They were also the wife and son of a Danville pastor.

35-year-old Kayla Morris of Danville was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 154 when she crossed the centerline of the highway and traveled across the westbound traffic lane onto the shoulder, according to an accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Morris's vehicle then over-corrected and traveled back into the westbound traffic lane, where another vehicle traveling west with four passengers struck her car, the report states.

Kayla Morris and her juvenile son were killed in the accident.

The passengers in the other vehicle were injured and taken to UAMS Saint Mary's Hospital and Vincent Hospital.

First Baptist Church of Pottsville posted to Facebook Monday night, writing, "Asking for prayers. Sadly, this evening the Danville First Baptist Church Pastor’s wife and son died in an automobile accident. Please pray for Pastor Daniel Morris, pray for his daughter, pray for all involved in the accident, pray for all the first responders, pray for the medical staff, pray for the Danville FBC family and pray for the Danville School District family and community. Psalm 61:1-2 Hear my cry, O God; Attend to my prayer. From the end of the earth I will cry to You, When my heart is overwhelmed; Lead me to the rock that is higher than I."

The Danville Public School District posted to Facebook Tuesday (March 2) in response to the loss writing, "The Danville School District and community are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of teacher Kayla Morris and her son Landry, a DMS student. Kayla and Landry spread joy everywhere they went, and we are a better, stronger community because of their presence in our lives. Please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the coming days and months."

An Arkansas State Trooper marked the weather conditions as clear and roads dry at the time of the accident.