UPDATE: The Yell County Sheriff's Department says its officers have found "no evidence of any criminal act by any of these other students."

The girl's mother, Terry Wilfong, now believes her daughter had a false positive for benzodiazepines because of other medications she’s on. She thinks her daughter may have just panicked when she thought she took drugs.

ORIGINAL: An investigation is underway after a group of teens allegedly took psychoactive drugs on campus. One of them had an adverse reaction, sending her to the hospital.

Gloria Wilfong said she had no idea that she was taking drugs when she accepted gummy worms from a classmate at school.

A powerful tranquilizer, in the family of drugs called "Benzodiazepines", reacted negatively with other medications she was on, landing her in the hospital and several others in hot water.

"You never expect to send your child to school, then all of the sudden get a call that she's been drugged,” said Dardanelle resident, Terry Wilfong.

Tuesday morning, Sept. 18, she got a call that her daughter Gloria may have been drugged at school. She was rushed to the hospital, where a drug test revealed she had unprescribed benzodiazepines in her system.

"She's never had a drug problem, never been on drugs," said Terry. And she just got a new medication, so she was just recently tested."

Gloria told her mom, and later the authorities that she'd accepted candy from a classmate and didn't know it was laced with the psychoactive drug.

"They were passing out gummy worms, so I was like 'yea, I'll take one,'" said Gloria. "I ate it, then they said, 'you shouldn't have eaten it.' I was like, 'what?' Then they said there was weed in it. Edible weed. I got very angry.”

From there, they took the bus from Dardanelle High to the vocational school, where she started feeling funny.

"It was like blurry," said Gloria. "I was spinning. My body felt very weird. I mean, I felt okay inside, but it's like my body couldn't stop moving. they said my pulse was normal, but I felt my heart was pounding and wouldn't calm down."

Gloria takes other medication, that doctors told them, likely reacted negatively with the benzos.

"When I walked in the hospital, I mean, you really don't know if she's going to live or die,” said the self-proclaimed protective mother.

Dardanelle High School Principal, Marcia Lawrence said the school district is working alongside Yell County Sheriff's deputies to determine how the drugs got on campus and who was responsible. But, she said she has no further comment, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Gloria was asked if she had ever taken drugs.

"No, no I haven't, she answered. “I have my own medication, but I don't think they're drugs. I have allergy pills."

After watching her biological mother struggle with drug use for years, Gloria told me she's never had any curiosities about drugs. That's why she and her family were so surprised when she got suspended from school.

"They treated her like she's the guilty one,” Terry said in protest. “She's the victim here. When we got to the school and told them what we found in her system, they were like, 'well, she must have brought that in.'"

"The principal said I can do all my work on the computer," said Gloria, "but, I don't have a computer. So all the stuff that's got to be in my class, I'm going to have a zero. That's going to bring my grade down,” Gloria said finally.

Terry Wilfong has a message for all of the parents with children in school, "Encourage your kids to never accept unsealed food and drink from friends."

