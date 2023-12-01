Data breach impacting online vehicle registration in Arkansas

A data breach in November is still creating challenges for Arkansans trying to register their vehicle online.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — January is usually a busy time for Arkansans when it comes to renewing vehicle tags, but this year many are running into challenges.

Whether it's online or in-person, renewing your vehicle's registration is usually a fairly simple process.

However, the Director of Operations for the Pulaski County Assessor's Office Karla Burnett said those trying to renew online are being hit with an unfamiliar message.

"If you do go online to try to renew your car tags," Burnett said. "It is going to say that you have not assessed... We have been assessing customers every day."

Most Arkansas assessor's offices use a software called "Apprentice Information Systems" to verify with the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) that people paid their personal property taxes.

"We're unable to automatically inform DFA that you have completed your assessment," Burnett said.

A cyberattack on the software company back in November caused at least 45 counties to be disconnected from the state's system.

Scott Hardin with DFA said the software holds personal data and ensured that the information of Arkansans is not in peril.

"We have to check these boxes and say we are secure," Hardin said. "We are confident that when we hit go, and link back up to these websites, all this information that Arkansans share with us on a daily basis [and] that it remains totally secure."

Hardin also said it's a temporary inconvenience for long-term safety.

For Burnett, albeit frustrating, she is fortunate the challenges are still allowing her to do her job.

"We have not missed an assessment," Burnett said. "We are assessing every day. I have over 95,000 assessments waiting to be transmitted to DFA."

Hardin recommended that people still try assessing online.

However, if you get a message that won't allow you to complete your transaction, call the motor vehicle help desk at 1-888-389-8336 or send an email to mvhelpdesk@dfa.arkansas.gov.