Brooke Buckner to join THV11 reporting team

THV11 announced this week that central Arkansas native Brooke Buckner will join the reporting team at Little Rock’s CBS affiliate. She is Ed Buckner's daughter.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that central Arkansas native Brooke Buckner will join the reporting team at Little Rock’s CBS affiliate.



Brooke comes to THV11 after reporting and anchoring in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

She’s an Arkansas State graduate and said she’s always loved news and the importance of local journalism. She even interned at THV11 during her time as an undergrad.



Longtime viewers have perhaps known Brooke for some time, as she is the daughter of former Chief Meteorologist Ed Buckner, who was a part of the THV11 weather team for more than two decades.

In early 2020, he announced a leave of absence for health complications stemming from Tourette’s Syndrome and later determined he would step down from his role as chief.



“We have watched Brooke grow up here in central Arkansas, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back home,” THV11 News Director Shayla Teater said. “She’ll be an excellent addition to our unique reporting team.”

