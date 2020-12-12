Dawn Scott says goodbye to Craig O'Neill after 21 years on-air together

"The end of an era now, but forever friends, forever family. You will always be my Arkansan of the Day."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — From Dawn to Craig,

Our Arkansan of the Day today needs no introduction.

It is our very own Craig O'Neill, known to me as my TV dad.

It all started for us January 1 of the year 2000. I introduced this man on-air that day as our newest Sports Anchor at THV.

I was told I had one job that day, and that was to keep him focused and in line. Is that even possible?

Tonight, these very minutes are our last together on-air after 21 years together.

All the laughs. All the tears. The babies, the grandbabies – all that came in that time is an amazing gift. And I would not change one thing.

You, Craig, have been my laughter when I was ready to cry. My tears when you wouldn't shut up. My example of a heart that never stopped loving – and a soul that always gave more.