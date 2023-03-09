Survey ranks DC as one of the least desirable places to live

According to the survey, the most desirable places to live have a low crime rate, affordable homes, and a low cost of living.

WASHINGTON — Do you love where you live? A recent survey by Home Bay, a real-estate education platform in partnership with Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies, found that survey participants ranked Washington, D.C. as one of the worst places to live in the United States

The survey aimed to find which cities were the most desirable to live in the U.S. in 2023.

According to the survey, the most desirable places to live have a low crime rate, affordable homes, and a low cost of living.

"Rural (21%) and suburban (24%) residents agree that the District is the most undesirable city, while urban residents (16%) rank it No. 4.," according to the survey.

As a result, the survey outlines that many residents left D.C. in 2022. However, due to its transient market residents are said to move in and out often with election cycles.

The survey also collected information on what makes a great place to live, what contributes to making a location overrated and what American cities residents are leaving in 2023.

Seattle, Washington was named the most desirable and underrated city to live in. Click here to learn which cities are considered the most and least desirable areas to live in the U.S. according to the survey.

WUSA9 previously covered a poll that outlined D.C. being one of the friendliest cities in the U.S. Online language tutoring website Preply conducted a survey of 1,258 Americans from the 25 most populous cities in the country.

Preply said the survey was conducted to find out what friendly words and actions were shared the most. According to the poll, the friendliest cities were Austin, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, San Antonio, Texas and El Paso, Texas. Washington, D.C. came in at No. 20 on the list, with an overall friendliness score of 6.32 out of 10. Click here for the full survey.