Police investigate after dead body found in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2500 block of West Glazypeau Road shortly after 5 p.m. on April 30 in reference to a dead body.

Garland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies as well as Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Garland County Coroner all responded to the location.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as to identify the body.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Investigator JD Crow at jdcrow@garlandcounty.org.