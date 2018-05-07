Arkansas’s unique Medicaid expansion hits an important deadline Thursday night when certain Arkansas Works recipients need to comply with a work requirement to stay enrolled.

Based on the early returns, the first wave of people affected appears to be a large group of procrastinators, a group that doesn't care, and/or a group that doesn't know.

“We have about 8,500 who don't show an exemption in our system and haven't reported one so they would be expected to report activities,” said Marci Manley, the deputy chief of communications for the Department of Human Services.

The exact numbers as of the end of June indicated 8,534 beneficiaries between the ages of 30-49 need to show 80 hours of work in a month.

So far only 371 have done so.

“There's been a lot of outreach going on,” Manley said. “We've sent several emails and posted on social media.”

The plan has been in place since March, when the federal government granted Arkansas a waiver to tie working to the so-called “private option” Medicaid expansion.

It calls for a limited rollout and doesn’t apply to all 274,810 who get a blend of state and federal funds to buy private health insurance coverage.

First drafts indicated about 39,000 might be subject to the requirements, but settled at 26,187 when the first reporting period began last month. There are several reasons enrollees can be exempted, and DHS identified 17,653 wouldn’t have to report in June. The remaining group has been targeted ever since.

“We've had registered reporters that have signed up both at the insurance carriers and with some community partners,” Manley said, referring to agents or helpers who can handle the reporting duties for customers who designate them to do it. “They are there to assist people if they need the help in logging those activities through the website.”

Critics of work requirements say it threatens to cut off vulnerable members of the community and question how much support there is to help people comply. The Little Rock Workforce Center has seen only three people visit them in the last week for help with Arkansas Works. The centers, as well as DHS Centers offer computer terminals and people who can help either find work or training or enter information to get an exemption.

“Ultimately we want to see this be an opportunity to connect people to resources,” Manley said “If they are employed, maybe we provide the resources to move up the economic ladder.”

The deadline to submit is by 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5.

