Deer tested for chronic wasting disease after being tranquilized on U of A campus

After about five hours of the deer running into windows of a University of Arkansas dorm, officials were able to tranquilize the animal and test it for CWD.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whitetail deer in Arkansas may be a common sight for many, but for college students at the University of Arkansas (U of A), it was a surprise to find a deer on campus.

Yamyla Keshavjee says she came across a deer on Monday morning outside of the Futrall Hall dorms. She immediately told her friends and officials as it entered the commons area with only one small entryway.

"I was on my way to class and I was already running a little bit late. I looked at my phone to like, put some music on while I walk, and I look up and this deer just like sprinted right in front of me. I was like two feet away from it. And I was like, just in complete shock," Keshavjee said.

In a social media post, many comments suggested the deer could've had chronic wasting disease (CWD). According to the CDC, chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a prion disease that affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose.

Keshavjee explained that she hasn't encountered many deer, being from Dallas, Texas. Her roommate, Kyla Clouthier from Idaho, says she had seen plenty of deer but was unfamiliar with chronic wasting disease. Idaho Fish and Game had just confirmed their first case in late 2021.

"There was police tape and we weren't allowed to go at this exit and the deer was back here for about five hours running around, running into windows. There was blood smear on like all the windows around here before they finally tranquilized it," Clouthier said.

Deer Biologist Ralph Meeker with the Arkansas Game And Fish Commission says he assisted in removing the deer and that they're still waiting on a CWD test result for the deer.

"CWD, in the latter stages, those animals are very thin, they appear drooling. They have an A-frame stance for their front legs, they lose their fear of humans," Meeker said. "Unfortunately there, like I said, many other ailments and injuries can even cause those same symptoms. So, you know, the only way that we can confirm that that animal has chronic wasting disease is through a post-mortem test."

Meeker says that 19 counties in Arkansas have had confirmed cases of CWD. While there have been confirmed cases in Washington County, he says that Carroll, Newton and Boone Counties are the hotspots in the state.

"What we're trying to do is slow the spread of the disease and hopes that we're managing for stable populations into the future," Meeker said.

While seeing animals like deer is a common thing for the Natural State, Meeker explained that wildlife is still wild.

"Even in neighborhoods, or backyards, commons areas of dormitories, wildlife still have instincts of fight or flight," Meeker said.

For anyone who spots deer in urban areas, Meeker suggested not to feed or pet the animal as it could encourage a negative outcome. If you see deer that are exhibiting abnormal behavior, you can call the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Radio room at 1-800-482-9262 or visit its website.

