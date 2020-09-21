x
Deputies search for missing teens in Washington County

Michael Digangi, 17, and Caden Overby, 16, left a location in the Morrow area and were possibly seen in the Fayetteville area Sunday night.
Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Caden Overby, 16, Michael Digangi, 17.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens. 

According to deputies, Michael Digangi, 17, and Caden Overby, 16, left a location in the Morrow area and were possibly seen in the Fayetteville area around midnight Sunday (Sept. 20) night.

Michael was last seen wearing a green pullover, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.

Caden was last seen wearing a gray pullover, khaki slacks and light-colored tennis shoes.

If you have seen Michael or Caden, or currently know their whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.

PHOTOs: Michael is on the horse, Caden is with the dog. 

