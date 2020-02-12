The children's ages are 5, 6, 7 and 9. They were last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 1) on Moonshine Road just north of Vian.

VIAN, Okla. — According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, four young children are missing near Vian.

According to Sheriff Lane, the children's identities, ages and what they were last seen wearing are as followed:

Nathanial: Age 9, last seen wearing a tan vest with jeans.

Maria: Age 7, last seen wearing a blue coat with jeans.

Adabell: Age 6, last seen wearing a pink coat with jeans

Levi: Age 5, last seen wearing Spider-Man sweater with Khaki pants

According to a friend of the family, the kids were last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 1) on Moonshine Road just north of Vian in Sequoyah County.

The family friend told 5NEWS that the kids were playing outside at their grandma's house and when she went to check on them they were gone.

Cherokee Nation Marshal, emergency management, and search and rescue are searching for the children right now.

Sheriff Lane says all the other family members who could have taken the kids are currently on scene and the family dog is missing too. He believes the children are in the woods.

A drone has also been deployed to help with the search at this time. So far they’ve searched 200 acres by foot and ATV. Oklahoma Highway Patrol flew an airplane around for a 2 1/2 mile radius until it became dark.

Sheriff Lane says they do not want volunteers to help with the search right now and that they have professionals searching tonight.