Derek Chauvin's lawyers file to dismiss murder charges and change venue

Prosecutors also filed their intent to ask for a longer than usual sentence if Derek Chauvin is convicted.

MINNEAPOLIS — All four former Minneapolis police officers have now filed motions to dismiss the murder charges in the death of George Floyd - and move the trial.

On Friday, several documents were filed by the legal team for Chauvin.

It includes a motion to dismiss the murder charges and a motion to change the venue.

Earlier Friday, prosecutors asked the court to consider longer potential sentences against the four former Minneapolis police officers if they're convicted in the death of Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter In Floyd's death. J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The state has previously filed motions asking a judge to combine the four cases into a single trial.