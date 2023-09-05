The development of Pope County casino | Here's what to know

We've been following the development of the Pope County casino since it was announced five years ago. Now, many have been left wondering when it is expected to open.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — For years, we've been following the development of the Pope County casino. The casino was first announced nearly five years ago, and Russellville has been waiting to see what will be built.

Among those that have been waiting is the new mayor, Fred Teague.

"Honestly when I started running for mayor, I thought it would be decided before I was elected," Mayor Teague explained.

There's already a presence in town— Legends Resort and Casino has an office downtown, but that's it.

Which begs the question of what's the delay?

"We're still in the middle of, I guess, limbo, as you would say," Teague said. "As far as the casino is concerned."

The location of Legends Casino is off Hob Nob Road just to the North of Russellville. Plans include a 13-story hotel, conference rooms, an amphitheater, and a sportsbook.

However, pending litigation has put everything on hold.

"I genuinely thought this would be resolved by now," he said.

To understand what's gotten us here, it's important to start at the beginning. In 2018, Arkansans approved the issue that became known as Amendment 100, which allowed for four casino licenses for Arkansas.

Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Saracen in Pine Bluff, and Southland in West Memphis became the first three casinos in the state, with Russellville set to be getting the fourth spot.

Though nothing has happened on the land since then, which is something that has been frustrating for Mark Fulton, President of Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the group behind the Legends Resort.

"It's definitely a little aggravating, and can turn into frustration on individual points," Fulton described.

Fulton argued that since the beginning, they've been the right choice to build the casino, promising to bring millions of investments and a thousand new jobs. That's been put on hold thanks to a legal fight in the Arkansas Supreme Court.

"Patience is a virtue," Fulton said. "It will not slow down, the continued delays we're seeing. It won't slow down what our business objectives are."

Legends Resort and Casino has been locked in that Arkansas Supreme Court battle with Gulfside Casino Partnership, a Mississippi-based company also looking to build in Russellville.

Fulton said that they're the only ones qualified because they have the correct documentation they need— a signed letter of support from the current Pope County Judge.

Court documents have shown that Gulfside is arguing that they have the right paperwork and that they were originally awarded the license, only to have it revoked by the Arkansas Racing Commission.

Both sides are waiting for the court to deal out its decision, but Fulton explained he's confident this will wrap up soon.

"At any moment, it could come down," he said. "We don't have the crystal ball to say or have any affirmative dates or anything, but we're hopeful that the case that's been breached will be ruled on, you know, before the end of summer, early fall."

Teague said he's ready for that— if or when it ever happens.