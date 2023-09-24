New developments coming to downtown Little Rock's Pettaway neighborhood

The city of Little Rock recently approved the third phase of construction for the Pettaway neighborhood.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A downtown Little Rock neighborhood is in the process of being revamped and with the city's approval, new developments are in the works.

When you drive down East 21st street in downtown Little Rock, you'll find Pettaway Square -- a community of businesses and apartments.

Now, even more are on the way.

"Last Tuesday night, the Little Rock City Board approved a PCD application that would allow us to build potentially 14,000 square feet of commercial space and another 7,000 square feet of residential space," Pettaway owner/developer Mike Orndorff said.

Pettaway Square Owner Mike Orndorff said he's looking forward to expanding what's already in place.

"There's 13 new businesses, there are dozens of new jobs, there's eight more affordable homes for people to live in. We live on a metro bus line. So you know, three of our renters don't own a vehicle. But, you know, most of these businesses either didn't exist or were existed in their house or in their garage before we opened the space," Orndorff added.

He said he wants to keep things affordable and rents out the units at an under-market rate.

"We're able to bundle in all of our utilities, water, electric, etc, and trash. So we're able to reduce the price to the renter. In that regard," he said.

A couple of business owners in the square said they're excited for what's to come.

"Seeing the whole thing flourish you know, the idea of the square and that really the area now, I guess, be highly walkable, intentionally built to be walkable. So it's a throwback to older city building and that sort of intimate connection with everything is really, really encouraging to me," Josiah Moody, owner of Moody Brews said.

"I'm really looking forward to having more food options down here. But also, for more first time business owners to really get their foot in the door. This has been such a nice and safe space for me to open in brick and mortar," Beth Quarles, owner of Paper Hearts Bookstore said.

A restaurant is part of the plan for the third part of construction.

"That's what I'm most excited about in this next phase," Orndorff added.