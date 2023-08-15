New developments creating growth for Searcy

The City of Searcy is ready for a new chapter as city leaders and community members work together to create new developments that would enhance the quality of life.

SEARCY, Ark. — On Monday, city leaders in Searcy broke ground on a new public library on Skyline Drive. The new facility will include a teen library, children's program room, study rooms, meeting spots, a passport office, and even a coffee shop.

"It's really special how everybody came together for this one project and that's what is going on right now in Searcy, is collaboration," Mayor Mat Faulkner said.

Mayor Faulkner explained how Searcy isn't stopping just there as they have plans to progress as a city even more.

"We've already started work on a new dog park, and then also making it accessible for people to walk their dogs in parks so they're really excited about that. but we have a lot going on as far as development over at Riverside Park. We have a new master plan for Berryville Park, and we just had a grand opening for new pickleball and tennis courts," he added.

According to the White County Medical Center, libraries and parks are not the only things that will be coming to Searcy.

Unity Health is adding a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit, which will create a place for families in the area who have to drive to Little Rock or Memphis for treatment.

"There's fantastic momentum going on right now and really having public engagement and listening to a community about their wants and needs," Faulkner said.

He explained how all this new growth has been helping the city flourish economically and also helping build a bigger and stronger community.