LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas agency is appealing a judge's ruling that required it to release eight additional pages of personnel records from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's work there as an attorney.

The Department of Human Services filed notice Friday that it was appealing a judge's order to release the additional documents regarding Rutledge, who worked there in 2006 and 2007. The department on Thursday released the documents.

Rutledge resigned from DHS in 2007, but her personnel file was amended days later to bar her from being rehired and to indicate she was terminated for gross misconduct. A state Democratic Party staffer filed a lawsuit seeking the records.

