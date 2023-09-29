Long-time California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90

The democratic senator was elected to the Senate in 1992 and was the first woman elected senator of California.

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Long-time California Sen. Dianne Feinstein died at age 90, according to ABC7.

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992 and was the first woman elected senator of California.

She was the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat. She gained a reputation as a pragmatic centrist who left a mark on political battles over issues such as reproductive rights and environmental protection.

The California senator was the first woman to serve as president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and the first female mayor of San Francisco.

Feinstein announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024.

