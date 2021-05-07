Dierks Bentley brings 'Beers on Me Tour' to Walmart Amp Oct. 22

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (May 14) at 10:00 a.m. with prices range from $40.50 to $95.25 plus applicable fees.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Dierks Bentley is bringing his Beers on Me Tour with Riley Green to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday (Oct. 22).

With over 6.4 billion streams, 19 number one country music hits and his current Top 20 single, "Gone," Bentley continues to be a dominant voice in country music.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (May 14) at 10:00 a.m. with prices ranging from $40.50 to $95.25 plus applicable fees.

Bently explains this year's tour name saying, “I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me.’ It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music. That’s exactly what Riley and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans.”

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office, by phone at (479) 443-5600 or online at www.amptickets.com. AMP Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.