Little Rock directors push back on utility increases

Central Arkansas Water and Summit Utilities customers could be paying more on bills, but the City of Little Rock is questioning if this is appropriate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is saying "no" to higher bills.

This comes after Central Arkansas Water (CAW) passed a 10-year rate increase, and Summit Utility customers are experiencing higher-than-normal bills.

Director Lance Hines introduced a resolution at the board meeting on Feb. 14, which said that the city opposes CAW's rate increases. If the board passes the resolution, this could put it to a halt.

CAW passed a 10-year schedule of rate increases in January and said that currently, 2,200 gallons of water a month costs about $8. In 10 years, that will almost double to $14.

They said the reason behind the increase is to help update infrastructure.

"I think the length of the rate increase of 10 years and [with] the amount, it should probably be cut up into smaller bites and shorter term rate increases," Hines said.

At the meeting, a representative of Summit Utilities faced the board while Hines and several other directors explained that their bills were higher than usual.

Most people saw an increase in their bills because natural gas is more expensive this year. However, others received bills hundreds of dollars higher than their usual notice due to a glitch in Summit's system.

The Little Rock board is expected to vote on the proposed resolution to CAW's rate increase on Feb. 21.

If given the green light, the City of North Little Rock will then also need to decide whether they approve or deny the increase.