Gov. Sanders' Major Disaster Declaration for winter severe storms approved

The request for assistance to aid in the ongoing recovery efforts in communities that were impacted by the severe winter storms was approved on Tuesday, April 4.



“As Arkansas rebuilds from last Friday’s tornadoes, some of our communities are still recovering from the severe winter storms that hit our state this January and February,” said Governor Sanders. “Once the scale of damage caused by that storm became apparent, I requested the President issue a Major Disaster Declaration to help us respond. I’m thankful for the President’s approval of my request and will continue to work with our first responders, volunteers, and state and local leaders to recover from both this disaster and our recent tornadoes.”



The Major Disaster Declaration will provide Arkansas with federal assistance for the following: