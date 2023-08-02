Disaster Recovery Grants available for Little Rock tornado victims

The City of Little Rock announced that Disaster Recovery Grants are now available for those impacted by the March 31 tornado.

It's described as a long-term recovery grant process aimed at residents in Little Rock who are dealing with "unmet needs associated with the March 31 tornado that are creating barriers to resuming a normal life."

Some examples of those barriers include the following: lost wages, transportation, health or injury, food, furnishings, and primary dwellings, among other barriers.

As for the grant amount, the city shared that the funds will vary depending on the amount of money that's available and "the prioritization of unmet needs by volunteer citizen review panels."

In order to qualify, first you must be a resident of Little Rock and have sustained impact due to the March 31 tornado.

From there, you will need to upload the following documents, which will be used as verification for housing and financial status:

Identification that shows proof of residency: driver's license, state ID, bill.

driver's license, state ID, bill. Homeownership/ proof of residency documents: mortgage statement, lease agreement, etc.

mortgage statement, lease agreement, etc. Documentation of insurance status (awarded amount of denial of claim.)

(awarded amount of denial of claim.) Award letters or denials from FEMA/SBA.

The grant application began on August 1, 2023 and will be due on September 15 by 11:59 p.m.

From there, the grant announcements will be made in early November and the payments will be distributed in December.