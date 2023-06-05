Tornado damage cleanup continues a month later with help of relief groups

The road to rebuild after a tornado continues in Arkansas as communities try to get back to normal with the help of disaster relief groups.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As communities try to get back to normal, some disaster relief groups are cutting back their time in the state.

However, the Samaritan's Purse, an international disaster relief organization, is extending their stay in Arkansas.

Since March 31, the group has helped neighborhoods clean up and get back to some sense of normalcy.

"Chainsaw work, tarping roofs, mud outs and then salvaging personal belongings," Rachael Miller with the group said.

She told us there are about 600 volunteers and they've helped more than 300 families.

May 6 was their original last day in Arkansas, but Miller said they're staying until May 20 because there is still work to be done.

"You drive around and you see so much devastation," Miller said.

She and a handful of other volunteers on Saturday were outside one home in the Reservoir community picking up debris.

"It helps not only with the physical clean up, but also emotional turmoil that people go through," Miller said.

The group is always looking for volunteers.