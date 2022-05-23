Arkansas pastor named in report accusing Southern Baptist Convention leaders of covering up sexual abuse allegations

Doctor Ronnie Floyd is mentioned in the 288-page report more than 120 times.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An independent investigation, conducted by Guidepost Solutions, accuses leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention of stonewalling survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

According to the Associated Press, an independent firm conducted a seven-month probe into how the group handled abuse reports.

It shows a few senior leaders largely controlled responses to the reports and says survivors were met with "resistance, stonewalling and even outright hostility."

Doctor Ronnie Floyd, the former senior pastor at Cross Church Springdale in Northwest Arkansas, served as the president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee but resigned in October 2021 while criticizing decisions by the third-party review.

Floyd is mentioned in the 288-page report more than 120 times.

5NEWS has reached out to Cross Church for comment on the report and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

