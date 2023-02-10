Dog that was nearly beaten to death adopted by officer who rescued him

Chance the German Shepherd was found unconscious on the night of August 23. He has since recovered remarkably and has now found his forever home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a happy ending to a story that captured the hearts of so many.

Chance the German Shepherd was adopted Monday by one of the York City police officers who found him nearly beaten to death on August 23.

The dog suffered multiple fractures and was extremely malnourished.

“Seeing how a terrible human being could just beat a poor, four or five-month-old little animal, leave him there to die, unconscious, lying on the ground, it’s just something that strikes a chord with you," said Officer Matthew Tamanosky of the York City Police Department.

Officer Tamanosky and his girlfriend, Sabrina Knotts, came to the York County SPCA on Monday afternoon to take Chance home.

They're both dog lovers and Chance will be their first.

“I just want to give him a good home and a nice easygoing life that he deserved from the start," said Officer Tamanosky.

Over the last several weeks, Chance has recovered remarkably, building his strength and regaining his personality.

After being rescued by police, he was taken to Mason-Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital in Shrewsbury Township before being transferred to the York County SPCA.

It’s the vets at Mason-Dixon who gave him the name Chance.

“He’s gonna get a second chance at an amazing life and I think today is a good example of his first step, or his next step forward," said Dr. Joanna Parr, a veterinarian at Mason-Dixon.

The community rallied around the pup's story.

Steven Martinez, executive director of the York County SPCA, says they received hundreds of applications for his adoption.

"Seeing Chance go home is the reason why we show up every day," he said Monday. "These are the outcomes we work hard for.”

But Martinez says they felt it was only right the officer who helped save his life got to take him home.

“He was the one who got Chance out of that situation and we operate on a first-come, first-serve basis when it comes to adoption—he was the first one on the scene, so clearly Chance should be going home with him," said Martinez.

“[We're] definitely going to give him the life he deserves—lots of treats, make him a good boy, a good part of the Tamanosky family," added Officer Tamanosky.

Meanwhile, York City police are still working to make an arrest in the case.

Detectives told FOX43 on Monday they have a person of interest, but need witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or by contacting the YCPD through any of the following methods: